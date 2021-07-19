Redmile Group LLC Has $195.13 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,324 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $195,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 12,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

