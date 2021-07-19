First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 during trading hours on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,374. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96.

