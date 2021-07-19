First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

RHS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

