Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. Insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.