Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.77. 377,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.30 and a 1 year high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

