Cormorant Asset Management LP Takes $7.67 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 459,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,376,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

