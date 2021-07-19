Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ANNMF remained flat at $$3.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Anima in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.