Cormorant Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 517,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

APTO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 15,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,319. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

