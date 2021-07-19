Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $43.55 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx comprises approximately 1.0% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,792. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

