Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $133.61 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Cormorant Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,853 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises about 3.0% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 1.45% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $133,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

