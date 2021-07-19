Private Capital Management LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,373. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.23. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

