Crowd Machine Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $62,875.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

