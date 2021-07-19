Feellike (FLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,304.65

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,304.65 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00099317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00148258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,928.65 or 1.00161734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

