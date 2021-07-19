Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ARCC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

