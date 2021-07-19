Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.19 and last traded at $100.19. 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 445,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

