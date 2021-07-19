MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.71. 16,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,727,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

