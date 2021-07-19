Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 6.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.25. 209,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,139,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

