Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $$36.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.