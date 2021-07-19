Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of ATEYY stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.66. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83.
About Advantest
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
