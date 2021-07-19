Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of ATEYY stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.66. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.