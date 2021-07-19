Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,109 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

