Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
