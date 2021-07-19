Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,902 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

