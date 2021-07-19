Bitnation (XPAT) Achieves Market Cap of $92,284.29

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Bitnation has a total market cap of $92,284.29 and $625.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitnation has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

