8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $645,071.51 and approximately $1.23 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.