Cyclone Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,197.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $119,197.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $408.98 or 0.01322770 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001423 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007405 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,687 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.