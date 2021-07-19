1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.30

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,527 shares of company stock worth $1,760,785. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $42,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

