Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

