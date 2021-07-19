Analyzing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trillion Energy International and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.07 -$48.18 million $0.16 15.00

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13%

Risk & Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

