Ghost (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $134,080.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $134,080.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,913,856 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

