SafePal (SFP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.91 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and $21.91 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001514 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002334 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002635 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

