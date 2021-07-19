Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Sell

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $244.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

LLY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.08. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,290. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

