Private Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,937 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group makes up about 4.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Information Services Group worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

III traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

