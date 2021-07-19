Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 2,050,700 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 820.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.80% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.06. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,847. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.