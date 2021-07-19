Comparing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -92.44% -52.40%

This table compares LiveVox and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 24.63 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LiveVox and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

LiveVox beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker product; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

