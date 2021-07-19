$11.50 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce $11.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $133,157,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.