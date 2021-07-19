Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $18.27 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

