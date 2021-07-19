Cooper Financial Group Sells 681 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $102.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

