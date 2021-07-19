Cooper Financial Group Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $280.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

