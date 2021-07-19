One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. CoreCivic comprises approximately 0.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Also, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

