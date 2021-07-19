iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,221 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

