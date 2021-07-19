Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.90 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,881,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 368,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,437 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.70 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

