JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,120,000 after buying an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

