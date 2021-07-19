24,050 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.20 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

