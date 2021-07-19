Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

