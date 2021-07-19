Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.03. Azul shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 7,156 shares trading hands.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. Research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

