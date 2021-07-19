Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,669. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

