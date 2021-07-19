Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OCC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

