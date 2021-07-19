Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 64,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,642. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

