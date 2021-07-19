Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.21

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $17.16. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.