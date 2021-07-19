Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,029 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.37.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
