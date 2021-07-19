Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,029 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

