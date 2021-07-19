360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $29.59

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $28.07. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 13,407 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

